A former New England Patriots player reportedly has been taken into custody by authorities in connection to the death of his mother.

Sergio Brown has been arrested after his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead Sept. 17, as reported by CNN on Wednesday morning.

Sergio Brown, 35, played two seasons in New England (2010-2011).

CNN reported Sergio Brown traveled to Mexico and was deported Tuesday. He was taken into custody by US law enforcement officers near San Diego, based on an arrest warrant issued in Illinois. Police are working to transfer him from Southern California to the Chicago area.

Story continues below advertisement

The development comes about a month after Sergio Brown and Myrtle Brown were first reported missing by family members. Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead in a creek near her home. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple injuries which were the result of an assault.

One day after being reported missing, Sergio Brown reportedly started posting on social media. At the time, he said he thought his mother was on vacation. He also made unfounded accusations against Maywood police and the FBI. Maywood is located within the Chicago metropolitan area.

A former defensive back, Sergio Brown started his seven-year NFL career with the Patriots in 2010. He went undrafted out of Notre Dame and was released just days before the 2012 season. Sergio Brown went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills before his NFL career ended after the 2016 campaign.