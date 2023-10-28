Former Red Sox Outfielder Optimistic About Boston’s Future

The Boston Red Sox checked off the first box of their offseason priorities list, hiring Craig Breslow as the organization’s newest chief baseball officer.

However, there’s still plenty of work left to do, which doesn’t raise any red flags to former Boston outfielder Tommy Pham. The 35-year-old veteran, who spent just half a season with the Red Sox in 2022 and is now in the World Series with the Diamondbacks, is confident about Boston’s future after back-to-back last place finishes in the American League East.

“I don’t see that team struggling long,” Pham told WEEI’s Rob Brad on Audacy’s “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “… I felt like Chaim (Bloom) got the farm system strong. Winning teams have good farm systems. So, that farm system’s up there now. They could make a splash in free agency with the money they have and easily turn that around.”

During Bloom’s three-year tenure with Boston, a major point of emphasis amid the team’s rebuild was improving the farm system and adding a crew of talented prospects working their way up the ladder. That effort was successful through the additions of Marcelo Mayer (No. 11), Roman Anthony (No. 35), Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 72) and Kyle Teel (No. 82) — all ranked among Major League Baseball’s top 100 prospects.

But that’s just a part of the battle.

The Red Sox had a severe depth issue last season, riddled with injuries to their infield and pitching staff, which anchored Boston throughout the season. Defense and pitching were Boston’s biggest weaknesses, dragging them once again to the basement of the AL East for the third time in four seasons, out of reach of contention.

Breslow, a 17-year big league veteran, was hired by the Cubs in 2019 and then promoted to assistant general manager the following season in 2020.