Unlike Bill Simmons, Ty Law does not believe the Patriots should fire Bill Belichick.

However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback thinks his former head coach’s role in New England needs to be adjusted.

Law can’t see a scenario where Patriots owner Robert Kraft fires Belichick, who the three-time Super Bowl champion believes still is a “phenomenal” head coach. But as Law explained Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the Patriots might benefit from someone else “picking the players” in Foxboro, Mass.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection wasn’t the only notable person to suggest this change in the wake of New England’s second straight blowout loss. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Kraft should take away Belichick’s general manager duties and let go of his longtime colleague if he doesn’t accept the terms of the new arrangement. Similarly, Patriots legend Julian Edelman argued Belichick “needs help” finding quality talent, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s anyone’s guess if Belichick would be willing to relinquish some of his powers, especially a duty as important as final say on personnel decisions. That said, Belichick routinely notes how he always is looking to do what is best for the team and the franchise at large.

And at this point, Belichick might need to look himself in the mirror and admit he’s not the best for the GM job.