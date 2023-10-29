MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mac Jones certainly didn’t do enough in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins to cement his status as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

But did he do enough to lose his job?

“We all need to play better,” Bill Belichick said when asked whether Jones will start next Sunday. “Yeah, we still all need to play and coach better.”

So, another non-answer.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones wasn’t terrible in New England’s 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. But he wasn’t great, and his red-zone interception at the end of the first half completely changed the complexion of the game.

Overall, the third-year quarterback was 19-of-29 for 161 yards and two touchdowns to go along with the one pick. He was sacked three times.

Notably, Belichick’s handling of the Jones question differed from what we saw after losses to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 4 through 6. In each of those cases, Belichick and/or Bill O’Brien affirmed Jones’ status as the starting quarterback.

That doesn’t mean Belichick hinted toward a QB change with his Sunday evening remarks. But he definitely left himself some wiggle room.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2-6 Patriots will host the Washington Commanders next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.