A pair of Bruins rookies each provided a memorable moment in their respective NHL debuts Wednesday night.

Matthew Poitras helped bring the TD Garden crowd to its feet in the first period when he assisted on Trent Frederic’s game-tying goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. Johnny Beecher also electrified Bruins fans in the third period when he answered the bell and dropped the gloves.

Jason Dickinson did not take kindly to Beecher boarding Cole Guttman, and the 22-year-old didn’t hesitate when he was approached by the visitors’ fourth-line center. Beecher was a willing combatant, but Dickinson was hit with an instigator penalty after the pair threw hands.

Beecher ultimately earned the last laugh, as the Bruins secured a 3-1 win. And after the game, the 2019 first-round pick spoke about engaging in fisticuffs in his first NHL game.

“Just trying to make a big hit. Unfortunately, caught the guy at a little bit of an awkward angle,” Beecher told reporters, per a team-provided video. “It is what it is at this point. Had to kind of turn around and face what had to come. No problem with doing it. I was actually able to kind of offset the penalty, so it worked out.”

Beecher will try to make a positive impact on the Bruins again Saturday when the Black and Gold host the Nashville Predators. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.