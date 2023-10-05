Before J.C. Jackson’s first practice back with the Patriots, the cornerback appeared in court to resolve a legal situation.

The arrest warrant that had been issued for Jackson last month was lifted after the 27-year-old appeared in Attleboro District Court, admitted to violating his probation and paid a $300 fine, according to a report from The Sun Chronicle.

Jackson’s charge of driving to endanger will be dropped if he completes an online course, per the report. The charge stemmed from an October 2020 incident in which Attleboro police allegedly caught Jackson — who played for the Patriots at the time — driving around 100 mph on Route 1.

“He completely fixed everything with great élan,” Jackson’s lawyer, Steven Goldwyn, told The Sun Chronicle. “He takes full responsibility. Everything is beautiful.”

Jackson left the Patriots to sign with the Chargers in March 2022, then returned this week after New England reacquired him to help its injury-depleted cornerback group.

The Patriots lost standout rookie Christian Gonzalez to a season-ending shoulder injury last week; veteran Jonathan Jones has missed three straight games with an ankle injury; and second-year pros Jack Jones and Marcus Jones both are on injured reserve.

Jackson practiced with the Patriots on Thursday and could kick off his second stint with the franchise this Sunday when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.