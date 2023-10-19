It came in yet another Patriots loss, but Jabrill Peppers’ unreal hit on Davante Adams was one of the best defensive plays you’ll see all season in the NFL.

In the first half at Allegiant Stadium, Adams was targeted on a short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo only to get leveled by Peppers, who jarred the ball loose and into the waiting hands of New England linebacker Jahlani Tavai. The play served as one of the few Patriots highlights from Sunday’s deflating road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As it turns out, Peppers was mic’d-up for Sunday’s game. And the Patriots on Thursday shared a video of his and his teammates’ reaction to the epic hit.

Peppers and the Patriots will look to make more plays — and maybe get a win — when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

It also might be a good day to be a defensive player, with current weather forecasts calling for consistently high winds at Gillette Stadium.