How Red Sox Intend To Handle Future Of Boston’s Youngsters

The Boston Red Sox held a season-long showcase, getting a glimpse of various young up-and-comers all around the diamond and those very prospects might be a key part for years to come.

In recent years, the Red Sox have watched former Boston prospects grow into All-Star-caliber talents such as Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Several of the current roster’s 2023 contributors are in the same spot they were in, still looking to establish themselves in the league.

But before that happens, Boston will explore signing a few of its current youngsters to early contract extensions this offseason.

“I think it’s really important,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on the “Fenway Rundown” podcast. “I think the best organizations really go out their way to try and shore up the players that they feel that they have real strong conviction in. That effort has absolutely been there. In certain circumstances, we haven’t yet done that. We were able to make a deal with Garrett Whitlock, for example, along those lines. And there’s been conversations with other guys.

“We should be able to determine which players would qualify for longer-term extensions, whether it’s (Brayan) Bello, whether it’s (Wilyer) Abreu, whether it’s (Jarren) Duran or (Triston) Casas. These are really important decisions that our baseball operations people have to make.”

While it’s critical that Boston looks at adding outsiders in order to revamp its current roster before Opening Day in 2024, keeping the young core in place along the ride is also ideal. The growth of Bello, who led the staff in wins (12) and innings pitched (157), and Casas, who turned an ice-cold start into a competitive Rookie of the Year race, can’t be overlooked. This is just the beginning of what could come and while 2023 was an overall dud, it did serve as an important stepping stone for Boston’s young talents alike.

That’s a blueprint that’s proven to be effective, reminiscent of how the Atlanta Braves constructed their seasonally-contending group.

The Braves beat free agency to the punch, signing Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, among others, to long-term deals in order to keep their contention window open for as long as possible.

Ultimately, it’ll be the call of Boston’s upcoming front office addition and replacement to former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Joining a Red Sox team that’s finished dead-last in the American League East for three of the last four seasons comes with an element of pressure coupled with a lot to consider in order to get Boston back in contention in 2024 and beyond.