How Rookie Matthew Poitras Felt About Earning Bruins Roster Spot

A talented forward who was born five months after Patrice Bergeron’s NHL debut will play his first game with the Bruins on Wednesday night.

The emergence of Matthew Poitras was one of the top storylines that came out of Boston’s captain’s practices and preseason. Poitras, a 2022 second-round pick by the Bruins, originally wasn’t expected to earn a spot on Boston’s initial 2023-24 roster but ultimately forced Jim Montgomery’s hand. The 19-year-old is expected to start on the Black and Gold’s third line when they kick off their centennial season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

Poitras, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins in early May, spoke about his jump to the NHL on a recent episode of WEEI’s “The Skate Podcast.”

“I mean, it’s awesome,” Poitras said, as transcribed by WEEI. “It’s a dream come true to finally be here and have a chance to play in the NHL, so I’m not going to take it for granted.

“I’m obviously a bit nervous. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. It’s going to be awesome when I get out there and the nerves will fade away after the first shift.”

Poitras hopes to be with the Bruins “all year” as they try to bounce back from their first-round playoff exit last season. This effort begins Wednesday night when he tries to make a great first impression in his Boston debut.