Davante Adams is going to wake up hurting Monday morning thanks to Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers laid out the Las Vegas Raiders’ All-Pro receiver during the first quarter of the teams’ Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

And we do mean laid out. See for yourself:

Peppers’ thunderous hit caused the ball to ricochet into the air. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai caught it for an interception, snapping a drought of three consecutive games without a Patriots turnover.

Typically a ball-hawking defense, New England entered Sunday with just two takeaways on the season, the fewest in the NFL. Peppers forced one of those, as well, decking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to force a Week 1 fumble.

The 28-year-old Peppers plays with a throwback physicality that’s become increasingly rare in the modern NFL. After being fined for a hit in New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, he lamented rule changes he believes made the game “softer.”

“I’m not trying to intentionally hurt guys or nothing like that, but at the end of the day, it’s football,” Peppers told NESN.com. “I do want you to feel me when I hit you. … I only know one speed, man, so I’m not going to slow down.”