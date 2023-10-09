Jaylen Brown saw his first game action with the Boston Celtics on Sunday night since signing his historic extension over the summer.

The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 in the preseason opener ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Brown had 19 points on 7-of-10 from the floor in 26 minutes of work. While Brown’s game was on, a key detail slipped his mind.

As pointed out during the game broadcast, the Celtics star had his shorts on backward for a portion of the contest.

"I think Jaylen Brown put his pants on backwards" – @Scalabrine



Someone let JB know 😂 pic.twitter.com/KvmG4WkKCU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2023

There are opportunities for adjustments all the time in the preseason, right?

The Celtics return to the floor for more preseason action on Monday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in a preview of the regular season opener.