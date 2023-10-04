Before the Celtics landed Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum tried to assist in bringing a different star guard to Boston.

Tatum was in contact with Damian Lillard over the summer when the seven-time All-Star made it clear he wanted out of Portland. Tatum’s recruiting efforts didn’t go very far because Lillard reportedly was “focused” on ending up in Miami at the time, but the now-former Trail Blazer ultimately was sent to Milwaukee.

During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” Tatum shed light on his approach to courting Lillard.

“Dame is someone I have a really great relationship with, known him for a long time,” Tatum said, as transcribed by MassLive. “We played on Team USA together, won a gold medal, so somebody I talk to frequently. I told him Boston would love to have you if he ever considered it.”

Tatum added: “I wasn’t trying to change his mind. When someone has their mind made up, you have to respect it. We talk on FaceTime from time to time, so every once in a while I would tell him Boston is a great place if you didn’t know.”

Lillard could have been a great fit with the Celtics and potentially helped Boston raise the 18th championship banner in franchise history. But the same goes for Holiday, who only was made available after the Bucks gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a new running mate.

So while Tatum at one point had dreams of having a front-row seat to “Dame Time,” the Celtics star surely is pleased with how the entire Lillard situation ultimately shook out.