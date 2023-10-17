Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would have liked to see Dallas’ offense be a little more aggressive at the end of the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

“This is not an impassioned response to your question at all, but I thought we should’ve tried another pass in the end zone and use the clock accordingly,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan during a radio appearance Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

"This is not an impassioned response to your question at all, but I thought we should've tried another pass in the end zone and use the clock accordingly," Jones said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy thought otherwise.

With 14 seconds left in the first half at SoFi Stadium, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott hit Tony Pollard for a short 3-yard completion to advance the ball to the LA 14-yard line. Possessing two timeouts, McCarthy could have stopped the clock with about eight seconds left in the half and called one more play. Instead, McCarthy stood next to the referee and opted not to call a timeout until there were three ticks left on the clock.

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey then converted a 32-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 10-7 lead at the intermission.

McCarthy told reporters after the game he opted to take the three points rather than potentially hinder the offense on the next snap. McCarthy pointed to Dallas’ penalties — the Cowboys had a hold earlier on the drive — and other time-management miscues around the league as to why he made the decision.

Many football fans questioned whether it showed a lack of confidence in Prescott and the offense.

We now know that he *purposefully* and *willfully* denied his team a shot at the endzone from the LAC 14-yard line with 2 timeouts in his pocket and 8 seconds left. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 17, 2023

Jones was not among them.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Jones told the radio station. “No, it doesn’t reach that point with me at all.”

Prescott told reporters he had no issue with McCarthy’s decision, pointing to the fact the Cowboys won by a field goal.