Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins have discussed and acknowledged the disappointment that followed the conclusion of their 2022-23 campaign.

But now with the franchise’s centennial season set to begin, the Bruins bench boss isn’t going to continue to stress how the Presidents’ Trophy-winning season ended, and he doesn’t want his group to either.

“Well, the disappointment of last year, I think with the gentlemen up here we’ve had a lot of discussions,” Montgomery said during Bruins media day at TD Garden on Monday, sitting next to CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney.

“And I’ve had a lot of discussions with the players. So, that’s in the rearview mirror for us,” Montgomery said. “That’s not about what’s going to transpire this year. We’re talking about making the playoffs, and how we’re going to go about doing that.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s what the theme of Montgomery’s pregame speech will be as he stands in the dressing room Wednesday night — a look to the future rather than the past.

“As far as what my opening speech is going to be, I got a couple ideas in my head about how I’m going to do it, but it’s definitely going to be pushing them towards what’s in front of us, the opportunity,” Montgomery said. “Some form of message that way.”

Entering his second year at the helm, Montgomery explained his added sense of comfort and confidence. He knows the ins and outs of the Black and Gold having gained valuable experience last season, a campaign in which he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top head coach.

“I feel more comfortable this year. Because I do know 65, 70% of our lineup,” Montgomery said. “I’m used to working with these upstanding gentlemen that are up here (Jacobs, Neely, Sweeney). So the lines of communication there and the comfortability of having hard discussions, and discussions about everything whether it’s with Don and Cam, or whether it’s with the captains, it’s much easier to have.

Story continues below advertisement

“So in that way, I’m a lot more comfortable, a lot more, I guess, confident.”

Montgomery and company will take the first step toward what’s in front of them Wednesday night against the Blackhawks. NESN will air pregame coverage including the Bruins’ centennial ceremony, and postgame coverage after the final buzzer.