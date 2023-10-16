Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to the hospital after he suffered a back injury during the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. But it appears the veteran quarterback avoided a major setback.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that while Garoppolo continues to undergo more tests, it appears the QB “dodged a big bullet.”

“There was some concern yesterday that it was an internal issue,” McDaniels told reporters Monday, per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “So, we did a bunch of scans yesterday, last night. Seems like we dodged a big bullet in that regard. That’s good news.

“We’re still doing a couple things this morning and we’ll kind of make sure we do all the right things here as we go forward. The prognosis is a lot better than it might have otherwise been. Don’t know yet for this week, relatively speaking. So, there’s a lot still to, I’d say, uncover in that regard, but good news relative to what it might have been.”

Story continues below advertisement

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Raiders will be cautious with Garoppolo.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Raiders’ 21-17 win over the Patriots. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer took over for Garoppolo and helped Las Vegas score on each of its first two second-half possessions en route to victory.

The Raiders will travel to the Chicago Bears for a Week 7 game Sunday.