The Raiders won their last two games, but those contests weren’t enjoyable experiences for Las Vegas’ best offensive player.

Davante Adams only was targeted a combined nine times across Weeks 5 and 6, and he’s not happy about it. The star wide receiver made that clear Wednesday when he addressed the “issue” of his lack of touches. Adams argued his “purpose” is to have an influence on the game and he’s not suiting up “just to hang out.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels, who calls Las Vegas’ offensive plays, reacted to Adams’ complaint four days before the Raiders’ Week 7 game.

“Honestly, great players wouldn’t be great if they didn’t want to try to help the team win in every way that they can,” McDaniels told reporters, per ESPN. “Look, the game is different for them because they’ve achieved a certain status, and they want to contribute every single time that they’re out there as much as they can. So, that’s part of them being them. I would never tell them to squash that. He’s been a great leader, a great influence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our job is to make sure our best players have an opportunity to impact the game, and they can only do what they can do. So, he’s going to do everything he can to help us win, I know that for sure. He’s got a great attitude and mindset. He’s as competitive as a guy I’ve ever been around, and he should want the ball and he should want to contribute … he’s great in every way and this is no different.”

Fortunately for Adams, he has a great opportunity to factor more into the stat sheet this Sunday. The Raiders are set to visit the Chicago Bears, who allowed the third-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns through six weeks.