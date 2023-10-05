Last Wednesday’s Damian Lillard trade was not something Jrue Holiday and his family were prepared for.

Holiday’s wife, Lauren, made as much clear in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram feed Wednesday afternoon. The former United States women’s national soccer team star admitted she was “crushed” by her husband’s trade out of Milwaukee, which they were given “no heads up” about.

“I’m not sharing this to say we are entitled to anything. I’m sharing this to say we are human beings whose kids develop friendships with other kids in our community. We are people who value family and friendships and invest in the cities we play in. We don’t just take from the city we play in. We give to the city we play in and we give our all.

“So, yes, this is more than business. Not because we’re offended by it, but because we are people. We’re humans. We have relationships, dreams and a connection to where we play.”

You can read Lauren Holiday’s full statement here.

Jrue Holiday ultimately was traded twice in a span of five days. The Portland Trail Blazers quickly rerouted the two-time All-Star to Boston, where he has a great chance to win another NBA championship this season.

“Boston, here we come!” Lauren Holiday wrote in her statement. “Can’t wait to make you home!”

The Holiday family will return to Milwaukee on Jan. 11 when the Celtics play their first road matchup of the season against the Bucks.