Kyrie Irving departed the Brooklyn Nets last season after forming one of the NBA’s most elite superstar tandems alongside Kevin Durant.

That breakup, which led to Irving joining the Dallas Mavericks just before the trade deadline, came off a request from the 31-year-old. The Nets had struggled to maintain any sort of stability, hampering the team’s ability to establish its identity, and Irving elected to seek greener pastures rather than weathering the storm — a choice he doesn’t regret.

“For me, it was the best decision of my career,” Irving told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video. “Just to be able to ask for a trade, I knew I needed peace of mind. It was rough all the way around. After COVID and after the situations that took place that were out of my control. And I didn’t wanna play the blame game.”

Irving added: “I think my criticism is fair as long as you keep it in the court and judge me off the success of our team.”

With the Nets reduced from one of the league’s most talented teams to its biggest ‘What if,’ Irving has yet another chance to play leader, this time for a Western Conference contender.

Irving is now paired up with Luka Doncic, who last year flirted with MVP candidacy. The front office addressed its gaping hole in depth by adding Grant Williams, providing an outside shooting boost to a Dallas team that’s talented, but hasn’t found the missing piece to the puzzle.

The Mavericks haven’t proven to be nearly as aggressive as the Nets were in terms of upgrading the roster to boost their championship odds, therefore, Irving’s up to his greatest test since splitting with LeBron James in 2017.

Irving and the Mavericks will host the Nets on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.