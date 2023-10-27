The Bruins were handed their first loss of the season in devastating fashion when the Anaheim Ducks stunned Boston with the 4-3 overtime win.

Boston had a two-goal lead with just over two minutes left to play in regulation. A desperate Ducks team pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker and got the best of the Bruins when the black and gold couldn’t clear the puck out of their zone and Anaheim capitalized with two unanswered goals in a span of 1:41 to tie the game and force the extra frame.

“Sometimes you have the luck with you, sometimes you don’t,” Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s just how it is. Hopefully, we get a bounce next game. (We have) a pretty tight schedule up ahead. Pretty pissed about it right now, but let it go for tomorrow.”

Even as the Ducks were pressuring the Bruins with their goalie on the bench in the final minutes of the third, Boston had the opportunity to clear the puck and secure the win, but couldn’t get clean wood on the puck, allowing Anaheim too many chances.

“That was a good team as well,” Ullmark said. “So, we got to give them some credit as well. Obviously, we wanted to close it out. Couldn’t do that. Something for us to learn from. Grow from. Take it with us to the future.”

The loss was not only the Bruins’ first of the season but the first regular-season loss for Ullmark since March 28. He doesn’t plan to let the loss linger in his mind long.

“Use it as a little bit of fuel for the next one. We’ll get sweet revenge,” Ullmark said. “Nothing else we can do about it. The sun’s going to rise up tomorrow. Take it day by day.”

Ullamrk added: “I’ll be the same guy as I always am tomorrow. Let this one sink in. Digest it. Look back at it. Look and see if I can do something different next time. It’s a long season. Hectic season and you can’t dwell in the past for too much or it’s going to eat at you.”

The four goals the Ducks scored were the most Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman have allowed in a game this season. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner made 28 saves on 32 shots for a .875 save percentage and fell to 3-0-1 on the season.