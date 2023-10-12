The management of the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series on Wednesday announced driver Sam Rameau, his father Randy Rameau and their Rameau Family Motorsports team have been indefinitely suspended, as reported by Race Day CT.

The decision came shortly after Sam Rameau, Randy Rameau and Rameau Family Motorsports were banned from all events at Thompson Speedway, per Race Day CT. Thompson Speedway is located in Thompson, Conn.

The indefinite suspension stems from their involvement in a brawl including driver George Bessette Jr. during an Outlaw Modified division event at Thompson Speedway on Sunday. Sam Rameau and Bessette reportedly were involved in a wreck during lap 85 of a 100-lap race.

more racing NASCAR Odds: William Byron Favorite To Win Cup Series Entering Round Of 8

Race Day CT reported that videos showed Bessette being confronted by Sam Rameau and the Rameau Family Motorsports crew while Bessette was sitting in his car behind the pit wall. Bessette reportedly was pulled from his car by Sam Rameau and a member of Rameau’s team, according to witnesses. Race Day CT also noted that a video showed an individual wearing Rameau gear striking someone who was on their knees with a helmet.

Story continues below advertisement

Bessette left the track in an ambulance but reportedly did not sustain significant injuries. A track official also was hospitalized after being struck by someone on the Rameau team. As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made by Connecticut State Police, per Race Day CT.

Sam Rameau is a two-time winner on the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series.