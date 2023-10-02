Micah Parsons didn’t like the way Rodney Harrison spoke about Zach Wilson on Sunday night.

Following the Chiefs’ primetime win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Harrison asked Chris Jones if Wilson played better in Week 4 than he anticipated. Kansas City’s star defensive tackle with praise for the New York quarterback, whom Harrison proceeded to call “garbage.” The former NFL safety also pushed back when Jones called Wilson “special.”

Harrison’s remarks on NBC drew an unfiltered response from Parsons, whose Dallas Cowboys stifled Wilson and company in Week 2.

“Broo honestly I’ll never understand media!!” Parsons posted to the X platform. “This platform should been a moment to praise the chiefs and they win!! This guy is trying to completely trying tear Zach Wilson down !! I don’t get it!! I honestly hope Zach proves a lot of these people wrong!

Parsons added: “I have to speak out today on the edge!! I’m tired of this so called brotherhood bashing athletes !! This must be stopped !”

The criticism Wilson has received this season certainly was warranted, but Sunday wasn’t a night to take aim at the third-year signal-caller. By completing 28 of 39 pass attempts for 245 yards with two touchdowns, Wilson gave the Jets a legitimate chance to win against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Wilson has a great chance to put together another solid performance Sunday. New York will spend Week 5 in Denver where the Broncos feature a very porous defense.