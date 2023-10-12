After finishing the regular season with the third-best record in all of Major League Baseball, the Dodgers were expected to stage a deep postseason run.

Well, that run — which was more like a slow-paced walk — ended Wednesday evening in the desert.

Los Angeles was swept in the National League divisional round by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finished the regular season 16 games back of first place in the NL West. It was a fairly decisive three-game stretch, too, as the D-Backs won the contests by a combined score of 19-6.

After LA’s season-ending loss, Betts weighed in on the Dodgers falling very short of expectations.

“It’s obviously super frustrating,” Betts told reporters, per a video shared by SportsNet LA. “There are no real words for it. They played better. I can’t speak for all of us, but I know for sure I did absolutely nothing to help us win. I mean, there are no real words for it.”

“Absolutely nothing” isn’t an exaggeration by Betts. The seven-time All-Star went 0-for-11 across three games against Arizona after a terrific regular season in which he hit .307 with 39 home runs.

The Diamondbacks, who entered the postseason tied for the longest odds to win the World Series, now will compete for the Senior Circuit pennant against the Phillies or the Braves. Philadelphia owns a 2-1 lead in that NLDS going into Thursday’s Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.