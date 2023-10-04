NBA Analyst Sees Improved Roster With Celtics’ Jrue Holliday Trade

The Boston Celtics made a key move to add a finishing piece to a potential championship roster over the weekend by trading for former Milwaukee Buck Jrue Holiday.

The 33-year-old made his second-career All-Star team last season while averaging 19.3 points per game.

On a recent episode of “The Old Man and The Three Things” podcast, former guard and current NBA analyst JJ Reddick sees a quality fit with Holiday in Boston, especially alongside Derrick White.

“To me, you have arguably the two best point-of-attack defenders on the perimeter in the NBA,” Reddick said. “They’re different, but they’re both excellent at what they do. There’s more physicality. A little more ability to just blow up pick-and-rolls. Blow up dribble handoffs.”

After losing players such as Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Marcus Smart throughout the offseason, Reddick noted that Holiday allows for continuity within the Celtics core.

“You essentially replicated what this group has had for the last two years by replacing Marcus Smart with Jrue and then you add Porzingis to it,” Reddick added.”

Reddick alluded to a recent conversation with Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. He also referenced the improved defensive capabilities that Holiday brings as the team attempts to rediscover its identity on that side of the ball.

“He talked about defensively not having a curveball,” Reddick recalled. “I think in some ways, he certainly puts less pressure on you needing a curveball. Whether that’s double teams or going to a zone. The curveball with this team has always been we’re going to switch. We’re going to switch really well. On the ball, they weren’t as good last year when they switched. Their defense broke down.”

The analyst sees an improved starting five and an overall improved roster in talent.

“To me on paper, they’re even better in optionality than they were before,” Reddick noted. “Of course, they lose some depth.”

Holiday looks to make an immediate impact when the Celtics open the regular season on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.