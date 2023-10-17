Leonard Fournette won’t take a trip to Orchard Park on Tuesday after all.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Monday night revealed Fournette informed him about a planned visit to Buffalo. According to Schultz, the veteran running back had fielded interest from “several teams” but there was a “good chance” he’d sign with the Bills if all went well.

But in a sharp turn of events, the three-time AFC East champions no longer plan to host Fournette. According to Schultz, Buffalo arranged the Fournette visit because it thought fellow running back Ty Johnson was going to be pried away from its practice squad. But with Johnson now expected to stay with the Bills, the organization dropped its interest in Fournette.

Buffalo was forced to reorganize its backfield situation after Damien Harris went down in scary fashion Sunday night. Harris left the Bills-Giants primetime contest in an ambulance, but he was released from the hospital Monday and reportedly avoided a serious injury.

As for Fournette, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported the 28-year-old is in “great shape” and will be ready to help a team down the stretch. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft has been a free agent since he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.