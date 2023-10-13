Nick Castellanos Makes Home Run History In MLB Playoffs

As a veteran player, Nick Castellanos has had a number of timely home runs throughout his career.

In the National League Division Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, the 31-year-old is on another level against the Atlanta Braves.

After hitting a pair of home runs in Tuesday’s Game 3 win, Castellanos launched two more long balls off of Atlanta ace Spencer Strider in Game 4 on Thursday night.

In the middle of a clutch power surge, Castellanos made baseball history as the first player ever to tally consecutive multi-homer games in the postseason, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The long-ball performance comes just one night after Philadelphia set a record with six home runs as a team in Game 3.

Castellanos hit 29 home runs during the regular season as the Phillies chase back-to-back National League pennants.

Featured image via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images