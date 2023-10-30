Kenneth Gainwell’s goal-line fumble during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders likely irritated his Philadelphia Eagles coaches. But if that wasn’t enough, Gainwell doubled down on his poor decision-making during halftime.

While in the locker room during the intermission, Gainwell saw a social media message from a football enthusiast who was annoyed by Gainwell’s fumble. But rather than ignoring it, the Eagles backup running back immediately replied.

“Lil boy don’t text me,” Gainwell replied on Instagram.

The fan’s initial message read: “Hold on to the football you (expletive) bum.”

You can read the text exchange here.

While it might be hard to believe, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed it took place.

“Of course, we talked to Kenny about that,” Sirianni told reporters Monday, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “About being locked in and being focused and to not respond.”

Fortunately for Gainwell, his goal-line fumble didn’t cost the Eagles against their NFC East divisional opponent. Philadelphia scored 21 fourth-quarter points en route to a Week 8 win over the Commanders.