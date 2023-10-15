The early slate of Week 6 games got off to an unfortunate start with several star players exiting due to injury.

For the San Francisco 49ers, specifically, they lost two crucial members of their skill group on offense. After scoring a touchdown earlier in the game against the Cleveland Browns, running back Christian McCaffrey exited the game with an oblique injury. The star running back previously played in just 10 total games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Additionally, standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel also left the game with a shoulder injury. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported X-rays came back negative for the Pro Bowler, who also missed four games a season ago.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters it was too early to know anything about the status of McCaffrey or Samuel.

The 49ers have developed an unfortunate trend of losing key players to injury in recent years. Just a year ago, the team crumbled in the NFC championship after an injury to quarterback Brock Purdy opened the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to dominate the 49ers, who lost previous starters in Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance earlier in the season.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Ryan Tannehill also suffered injuries on Sunday.