Another week, another embarrassing defeat for the Patriots.

New England suffered its worst loss in the Bill Belichick era in Week 4 when it was on the wrong end of a 38-3 decision in Dallas against the Cowboys. The Patriots had an opportunity to bounce back at home Sunday against a so-so Saints team, but like Dak Prescott and company, New Orleans blew the doors off New England. A humiliating 34-0 loss at Gillette Stadium sure felt like rock bottom for Belichick’s crew.

Deatrich Wise seemingly doesn’t see it that way, though. The veteran defensive lineman offered a pretty absurd assessment of his team after its Week 5 laugher.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 10/9, 7:29am
New England Patriots
NE
+129
0
Sun 10/15, 4:05 PM
LV -3 O/U 42.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
0
-153

“We’re still a great team,” Wise told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “We just have got to keep working on a few small things. I know I keep saying that, but I believe in our team. I believe in our offense. I believe in our defense and our special teams. We have a lot of great guys who are mentally strong and motivated to keep improving.”

As a Patriots captain, Wise has to stay positive and vocalize confidence in his teammates. But calling New England a “great team” is patently false. The Patriots kind of looked like a frisky bunch after Weeks 1 and 2, but now, they’re looking like one of the worst teams in the entire league.

The “great team” label is reserved for teams that have a realistic shot at playing on the second Sunday in February. It doesn’t apply to New England, which probably will be in contention for the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick at the end of the season rather than a playoff spot.

