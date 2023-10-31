Ezekiel Elliott’s Patriots tenure could be short-lived.

New England has received trade calls on the veteran running back, according to a report Tuesday from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what other teams are offering for Elliott, and what it would take for the Patriots to move him. But doing so would allow New England to acquire an asset in exchange for a player it signed for next to nothing this summer.

Elliott has been a solid, if unspectacular addition to the Patriots’ offense, rushing for 260 yards and two short-yardage touchdowns in eight games as Rhamondre Stevenson’s running mate. The former Dallas Cowboys star is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and also has 13 catches on 17 targets for 59 yards.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday reported the Patriots would be open to trading Elliott, who is playing on a one-year contract.

Stevenson and Elliott are the only true running backs on New England’s roster. Hybrid receiver Ty Montgomery is the third man on that depth chart, so moving Elliott would require some internal reshuffling. The Patriots have two running backs on their practice squad in 2022 sixth-round pick Kevin Harris and recent veteran signee Patrick Taylor.

The 2-6 Patriots will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Follow along with NESN.com's Patriots trade deadline tracker for live updates on every move and rumor.