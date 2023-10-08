The New England Patriots are 1-4 with an offense that struggles to score points while their opponents are scoring against them off of mistakes.

New England suffered a second straight 30 point loss as the New Orleans Saints earned a 34-0 win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots have not scored a touchdown over the last 10 quarters of play, dating back to a Week 3 win against the New York Jets.

In addition, opponents are racking up points off of a stretch of New England turnovers, specifically in the last two weeks. The Patriots committed three more turnovers on Sunday with a pair of Mac Jones interceptions and a fumble on a pitch to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Story continues below advertisement

As referenced by former MVP quarterback and NFL on CBS analyst Boomer Esiason, the Patriots have scored 55 points this season while opponents have 55 points against New England off of turnovers.

The turnover issue is startling for the 2023 team after the Patriots were tied for the fourth-best turnover differential in the NFL in 2022 at +7 with 30 takeaways.

New England must find a way to sustain drives and protect the football moving forward. Their next chance to turn it around comes in Week 6 in Las Vegas against the Raiders.