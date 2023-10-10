Ty Law couldn’t help but laugh at what Mac Jones had to say about trying to lead the reeling Patriots.

Jones was asked about next steps Monday, one day after New England dropped to 1-4 on the season via a second straight blowout loss. The third-year quarterback expressed his plan to be the “same guy” and “bring guys along” as the Patriots try to turn their campaign around.

Law, a three-time Super Bowl champion in New England, got a kick out of the remarks.

“Bring with you where? To another team? C’mon, man,” Law said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “Bring with you where? To dinner? Let’s try that first. Take them out to dinner. Do the Tom Brady, take them out to offseason workouts. You’re gonna lead them to another damn team. We ain’t gonna have nobody on the sidelines. C’mon, man.”

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t seem like Jones has lost the locker room, as several Patriots stood by the 25-year-old after he was benched for a second straight game. Bill Belichick and company also don’t appear to be itching to make a change behind center.

But at this point, New England might feel like it has no other option than to roll with Jones. Bailey Zappe is worse and Tom Brady isn’t walking through the doors at Gillette Stadium.

So, the Patriots might just have to deal with being brought along by Jones until this season is over. But from there, a high-upside rookie quarterback potentially could threaten Jones’ QB1 status.