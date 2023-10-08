Patriots Hold Moment Of Remembrance For Tim Wakefield

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Sunday honored the life and legacy of longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

Wakefield died last Sunday at the age of 57.

The Patriots, who were among the Boston organizations to offer their condolences to the Wakefield family last week, held a “moment of remembrance” at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots just held a moment of remembrance for longtime Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, who died last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/j6LamCNiBh — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) October 8, 2023

It occurred right before New England’s offense took the field for the first time against the New Orleans Saints, and garnered a loud ovation from the Foxboro Faithful.