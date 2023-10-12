FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots injury report was the longest of the season. Thursday’s was even longer.
The latest report mirrored the previous version with one notable exception: The addition of Kyle Dugger, who was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Dugger’s status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.
Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas missed their third straight sessions due to concussions. Star edger Matthew Judon also remained out and reportedly will be sidelined until December due to a torn biceps.
Overall, New England listed 13 players as “limited,” including defensive tackles Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle). Offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Cole Strange also remained sidelined due to knee issues.
Here’s the full Thursday injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee
WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
Davis and Flowers remain on the physically unable to perform list. The Patriots must add them to the active roster by Wednesday, Oct. 25, or both players will be forced to miss the rest of the season.
Thornton practiced again after making his return Tuesday. He must be activated off injured reserve by Tuesday, Oct. 31.
At the time of this writing, the Patriots hadn’t announced whether they would practice again this week. They’ll kick off in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images