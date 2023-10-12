FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots injury report was the longest of the season. Thursday’s was even longer.

The latest report mirrored the previous version with one notable exception: The addition of Kyle Dugger, who was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Dugger’s status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas missed their third straight sessions due to concussions. Star edger Matthew Judon also remained out and reportedly will be sidelined until December due to a torn biceps.

Overall, New England listed 13 players as “limited,” including defensive tackles Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle). Offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Cole Strange also remained sidelined due to knee issues.

Here’s the full Thursday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee

WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Davis and Flowers remain on the physically unable to perform list. The Patriots must add them to the active roster by Wednesday, Oct. 25, or both players will be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Thornton practiced again after making his return Tuesday. He must be activated off injured reserve by Tuesday, Oct. 31.

At the time of this writing, the Patriots hadn’t announced whether they would practice again this week. They’ll kick off in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.