The New England Patriots’ struggling passing attack could be shorthanded on Sunday.
Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both remained in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s first Week 6 injury report.
It typically takes players more than one week to be cleared following concussions, making it unlikely either wideout will suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Smith-Schuster is off to a disappointing start in his first Patriots season (14 catches, 86 yards in five games), but Douglas has impressed as a sixth-round rookie, offering more explosiveness and playmaking ability than any other New England wideout.
DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, hybrid running back Ty Montgomery and rookie Kayshon Boutte are the only healthy receivers on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Boutte was a healthy scratch for each of the last three games but could slot back into the lineup if Smith-Schuster and/or Douglas can’t go Sunday.
Tyquan Thornton, who returned to practice Tuesday, also could make his season debut if the Patriots opt to activate him off injured reserve. The Patriots also have Jalen Reagor, T.J. Luther and Malik Cunningham as practice squad options.
A total of 12 players were listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice:
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee
WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
Onwenu returned Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday’s walkthrough. Uche was the lone new addition to the injury report.
