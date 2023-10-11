The New England Patriots’ struggling passing attack could be shorthanded on Sunday.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both remained in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s first Week 6 injury report.

It typically takes players more than one week to be cleared following concussions, making it unlikely either wideout will suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Smith-Schuster is off to a disappointing start in his first Patriots season (14 catches, 86 yards in five games), but Douglas has impressed as a sixth-round rookie, offering more explosiveness and playmaking ability than any other New England wideout.

DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, hybrid running back Ty Montgomery and rookie Kayshon Boutte are the only healthy receivers on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Boutte was a healthy scratch for each of the last three games but could slot back into the lineup if Smith-Schuster and/or Douglas can’t go Sunday.

Tyquan Thornton, who returned to practice Tuesday, also could make his season debut if the Patriots opt to activate him off injured reserve. The Patriots also have Jalen Reagor, T.J. Luther and Malik Cunningham as practice squad options.

A total of 12 players were listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee

WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Onwenu returned Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday’s walkthrough. Uche was the lone new addition to the injury report.