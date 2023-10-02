The New England Patriots suffered a 38-3 defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the team appears to have lost an impact defender for upcoming game action.

After leaving the game in the second half, Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon biceps tendon injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The four-time Pro Bowler is “expected” to miss games ahead and an MRI will determine how long that absence could be.

New England lost arguably two of the team’s top defenders to injury in Week 4 with Judon in addition to rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

This season, Judon has 13 tackles with four sacks for the New England defense.

Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images