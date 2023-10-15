The Patriots on Sunday will visit the Las Vegas Raiders in what could be a franchise-altering matchup for both teams.

New England, 1-4 through five weeks, will look to save its season. Mac Jones reportedly is playing for his job. Bill Belichick could be down to his last strike, too.

But the 2-3 Raiders aren’t in much better shape. A loss to the lowly Patriots could put Josh McDaniels squarely on the hot seat in just his second season in Vegas.

When you think about it, it’s hard to believe this trio is less than two years removed from going 10-7 and making the playoffs in New England.

Will Jones and Belichick save their skins with a huge road win? Or will McDaniels and the Raiders send the Patriots to 1-5? What kind of role, if any, will Malik Cunningham have?

Story continues below advertisement

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus