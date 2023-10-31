UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): After some reported interest from the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

ORIGINAL STORY: Despite their 2-6 record, the Patriots reportedly are considering making a splashy addition ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

New England has “checked in on the price” and “could be players for” Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been a popular name in trade rumors. Washington already agreed to trade one of its young pass rushers earlier Tuesday, reportedly shipping Montez Sweat to Chicago for a 2024 second-rounder.

The Patriots, like the Bears, are far from playoff contention and thus were not expected to add any significant pieces on deadline day. Acquiring a big name like Young only would make sense if the price was reasonable and the Patriots were confident they’d be able to sign him to a contract extension. Last-place teams have no use for rentals.

And even then, trading for Young would be giving up a draft pick for a player New England likely would have a chance to sign in free agency this offseason.

Young also has dealt with a concerning string of injuries over his four-year NFL career. The Ohio State product was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 but played in just nine games in 2021 and three in ’22. Young is in the midst of a resurgent season, however, with five sacks in seven games for the struggling Commanders. He is Pro Football Focus’ 30th-highest-grade edge defender.

New England will host Washington this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Follow along with NESN.com’s live tracker for up-to-the-minute Patriots news and rumors.