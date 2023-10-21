The New England Patriots surprisingly signed rookie Malik Cunningham to the active roster last week, giving him a three-year deal off the practice squad.

They’re not exactly taking many risks, however.

The details of Cunningham’s contract were reported Saturday, with Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald providing the specifics. The 25-year-old will receive split salaries in all three seasons, meaning his salary will decrease if he isn’t on the Patriots’ roster.

Those split salaries cover New England if Cunningham lands on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list. There are also injury waivers, meaning the Patriots can get out of the contract if their quarterback/wide receiver prospect suffers a concussion or injury to his right shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Cunningham, not so coincidentally, throws right-handed.

In 2023, Cunningham’s split salaries sit at $750k (active roster) and $450k (non-active roster). The numbers will bump to $915k/$495k in 2024 and $1.03 million/$540k in 2025.

The Patriots are taking a “week-to-week” approach with Cunningham, who was used as the No. 2 quarterback to Mac Jones in New England’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. He played six snaps in the loss, lining up at quarterback twice and being sacked once. He also saw time at wideout, but mostly in decoy situations and was not targeted.

It has been reported that New England is looking to work Cunningham into the game plan in a “somewhat significant way” moving forward. That could start as soon as this week against the Buffalo Bills.