The New England Patriots are once again going to avoid Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead when they head down to Miami.

The Dolphins reportedly are placing Armstead on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury he suffered in Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The injury isn’t expected to keep Armstead out for too long, according to Rapoport, but will sideline him for at least the next four games. That means the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Patriots will all avoid the four-time Pro Bowler.

It will be the third time New England has skirted Armstead since he joined Miami prior to the 2022 season, with his only start against the Patriots as a member of the Dolphins coming in Week 1 of last season.

He missed the Dolphins-Patriots matchup in Week 2 with ankle, knee and back injuries, and has battled ailments since joining the Dolphins on a five-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2022 season.