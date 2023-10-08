For the second consecutive week, the Buffalo Bills lost a standout defender to a seemingly major lower-body injury.

Matt Milano, the Bills’ All-Pro linebacker, was carted to the locker room Sunday after suffering a knee injury during Buffalo’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Milano was placed in a full leg cast, according to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, and quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Per @JamieErdahl, Matt Milano had a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh, indicative of a potentially major injury. https://t.co/HdOcW3EeIg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Milano is coming off the best season of his seven-year NFL career. The Boston College product tallied 99 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 11 passes defended in 2022, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro for the first time.

His injury occurred one week after Bills top cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles in a win over the Miami Dolphins. White, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, was placed on injured reserve this week and will miss the rest of the regular season.

Facing the Bills without White or Milano would be a break for the AFC East rival New England Patriots, who are set to host Buffalo at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22. Bill Belichick’s team then will travel to Orchard Park for a New Year’s Eve Week 17 showdown at Highmark Stadium.