Patriots Rule Out Just One Player In Encouraging Injury Report

Seven days ago, the New Engalnd Patriots listed 19 players on their final Week 7 injury report. It was a tough scene.

But this week took a turn for the positive, with Friday’s injury report featuring just nine players.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who’s dealing with an illness, was the only player ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins. Bill Belichick on Friday said the issue isn’t related to the illness that wiped out Anderson’s summer.

The Patriots also removed four players, indicating they’re back to full health: guard Cole Strange, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and running back Ty Montgomery.

Finally, eight players were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, including defensive lineman Keion White and edge rusher Josh Uche. They sat out Week 7 due to a foot injury and concussion, respectively.

Here’s New England’s final Week 8 injury report, along with Friday practice participation in parenthesis:

OUT
OL Calvin Anderson (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee (LP)
DB Jonathan Jones, Knee (LP)
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle (LP)
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe (LP)
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (LP)
DL Keion White, Concussion (LP)
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder (LP)

Miami didn’t rule out any players but listed eight as questionable, including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday said he didn’t know whether the two corners would play, echoing Ramsey’s sentiments from the previous night.

Receiver Tyreek Hill was removed from the injury report after being a full participant.

OUT
No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
WR River Cracraft, Shoulder (LP)
S Jevon Holland, Concussion (LP)
CB Xavien Howard, Groin (LP)
RB Alec Ingold, Foot (LP)
RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle (LP)
CB Nik Needham, Achilles (LP)
CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee (LP)
CB Cam Smith, Foot (LP)

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

