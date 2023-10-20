Corralling Josh Allen will be even more difficult than usual for the Patriots this Sunday.

New England on Friday officially ruled out edge rushers Josh Uche (knee/foot) and Keion White (concussion) for its Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Uche and White both suffered their injuries during last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and did not practice this week. With Matthew Judon also on injured reserve, the Patriots will be down three of their top edge defenders against a quarterback in Allen who’s schooled them in recent years.

Players like Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise and Christian Barmore will need to fill that pass-rush void for New England to have a chance of pulling an upset. The Patriots, who had one open roster spot as of Friday afternoon, also could opt to activate Trey Flowers off the physically unable to perform list if the veteran defensive end is healthy enough to return.

The Patriots have struggled to get after opposing QBs since losing Judon in Week 4. They averaged just nine total pressures per game over the last two weeks, per Pro Football Focus, compared to more than 20 per game before Judon’s injury.

Offensive tackle/guard Riley Reiff (knee) was ruled out, as well. Reiff suffered his injury before the Raiders game and has not played or practiced since.

A total of 16 players were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. That list included cornerback Jonathan Jones and tight end Hunter Henry, who both missed multiple practices this week before returning in a limited capacity.

OUT

OL Riley Reiff, Knee (DNP)

LB Josh Uche, Knee/ankle (DNP)

DL Keion White, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Ankle (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Chest (LP)

DB Cody Davis, Knee (LP)

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Foot (LP)

DL Trey Flowers, Foot (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle (LP)

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Hamstring (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee (LP)

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle (LP)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion (LP)

G Cole Strange, Knee (LP)

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (LP)

Andrews said in the locker room Friday that he will be available Sunday. Brown said the same to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. Safety Jabrill Peppers was removed from the injury report.

The Bills ruled out two players, including disruptive D-tackle Ed Oliver, and listed one as questionable:

OUT

TE Quintin Morris, Ankle (DNP)

DT Ed Oliver, Toe (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder (FP)

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.