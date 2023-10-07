The Phillies continue their path toward another National League crown against a familiar opponent.

The Braves host Philadelphia for Game 1 of the NL Division Series as the NL East rivals battle it out in a best-of-five series. Atlanta earned a first-round bye after clinching the division title and the No. 1 seed in the NL. The Phillies made easy work out of the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round with a 2-0 series sweep.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 10/7, 1:01pm
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
+173
90-72
Sat 10/7, 6:07 PM
ATL -1.5 O/U 8.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Atlanta Braves
ATL
104-58
-206

Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia in the regular season, and the Braves are the betting favorite in Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Phillies Game 1:

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: Watch TBS

