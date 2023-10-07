The Phillies continue their path toward another National League crown against a familiar opponent.

The Braves host Philadelphia for Game 1 of the NL Division Series as the NL East rivals battle it out in a best-of-five series. Atlanta earned a first-round bye after clinching the division title and the No. 1 seed in the NL. The Phillies made easy work out of the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round with a 2-0 series sweep.

Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia in the regular season, and the Braves are the betting favorite in Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Phillies Game 1:

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS