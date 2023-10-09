The winningest team in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season can be put on the brink of elimination Monday evening.

The Braves are set to host the Phillies for Game 2 of the teams’ National League Division Series. Philadelphia stunned Atlanta in the opener Saturday night when it handed the Senior Circuit’s No. 1 seed its first shutout loss at Truist Park all season.

The reigning NL champions will turn to right-hander Zach Wheeler with hopes of taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five set. The Braves will counter with southpaw Max Fried.

Here’s how to watch Phillies-Braves Game 2:

When: Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS