The Diamondbacks won Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday, and they have a chance to leave Chase Field with a lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 of the NLCS game down to the wire, but former Boston Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel gave up the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-3 lead in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks held on to even up the series.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 10/21, 3:23pm
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
-136
Sat 10/21, 8:07 PM
PHI -1.5 O/U 8
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Arizona Diamondbacks
ARI
+116

Arizona will turn to Zac Gallen in Game 5. The right-hander was hammered early by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and lost the five-inning outing. Zach Wheeler starts for the Phillies in Game 5 to help them get back on track. He gave up two runs off three hits through six innings in Game 1.

Here’s how you can watch Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 online and on TV.

Story continues below advertisement

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. ET.
TV: TBS
Live Stream: TBS

More MLB:

Phillies Vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 5 Online, On TV

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports Images