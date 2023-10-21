The Diamondbacks won Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday, and they have a chance to leave Chase Field with a lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 of the NLCS game down to the wire, but former Boston Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel gave up the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-3 lead in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks held on to even up the series.

Arizona will turn to Zac Gallen in Game 5. The right-hander was hammered early by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and lost the five-inning outing. Zach Wheeler starts for the Phillies in Game 5 to help them get back on track. He gave up two runs off three hits through six innings in Game 1.

Here’s how you can watch Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 online and on TV.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS