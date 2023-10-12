Foxboro police are seeking to charge three Rhode Island men in the death of a Patriots fan at a Miami Dolphins game last month.

Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, N.H., was pronounced dead at a hospital after he had “an apparent medical event” in the 308/309 section of Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17, Massachusetts State Police said. Witnesses described a fight breaking out before the man’s death.

The cause and manner of Mooney’s death remains pending, Foxboro police said in a news release, per NECN on Thursday.

An autopsy suggested Mooney did not suffer a traumatic injury but did identify he’d had a medical issue.

“Police said they are seeking charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct against the three Rhode Island men,” NECN’s Asher Klein and Munashe Kwangwari wrote. “Their names were not released. A member of the Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Office will review the request for charges at an upcoming hearing, police said, at which point the names of the three men will become public.”

Detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed videos captured of the incident. The investigation continued as of Thursday.

Mooney was a season-ticket holder for 30 years, and NECN added: “Mooney’s wife told NBC10 Boston that he was a loving husband and father to their two boys, as well as a longtime Patriots fan who had been going to Gillette to support the team for multiple years without incident.”