The Las Vegas Raiders needed to rely on 38-year-old quarterback Brian Hoyer in Week 6 against the New England Patriots — and it worked.

Hoyer subbed in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo after the Raiders go-to signal caller was hospitalized with a back injury at halftime. That worked out with Hoyer going 6-for-10, throwing for 102 yards while Las Vegas tallied eight second-half points to hold off the Patriots in a 21-17 New England loss.

And as the Raiders enter Week 7 with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas isn’t changing its plans, rolling with Hoyer, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

“I’ve played for 15 years and whatever the situation is Sunday, I’ll be ready to go,” Hoyer told reporters Friday, per team-provided video. “It was good for me to get back out and actually play some football. Aside from a few drives in the preseason, the last time I played was since last October.”

Hoyer added on Week 6 against New England: “It was a great opportunity.”

The Raiders, for the second time this season, will be without Garoppolo, further fueling an already challenging start for the 3-3 Las Vegas squad. Garoppolo missed Week 4, watching the Raiders fall to the Los Angeles Chargers, after landing on the concussion protocol list.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniel elected to start 25-year-old Aidan O’Connell, whom the Raiders selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That decision, however, didn’t pan out, making Hoyer as the QB1 a more justifiable move based on recency bias.

But while Hoyer gets the start, any changes could be made in the quarterback department mid-way through Week 7 if the Raiders implode in Chicago.