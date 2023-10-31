Davante Adams deserves better than Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three-time All-Pro joined the Raiders prior to the 2022 campaign in large part because his college quarterback, Derek Carr, was in Las Vegas. That lasted one season and ended because McDaniels clearly was not sold on the veteran signal-caller. Now, Adams is being overthrown by veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and held back by an offensive-minded coach leading one of the league’s most embarrassing offenses.

Adams’ frustrations are crystal clear.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment,” Adams told reporters after Las Vegas’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football,” per NFL Network’s Bridget Condon. “I truly don’t. I was I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’mma just — so I truly just don’t know. “

But Adams reportedly is not going anywhere. With the limited time before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Raiders reportedly are not considering trading the veteran wideout, who is in the second year of his five-year, $140 million pact.

“I have been told that they’re not going to trade him. Like, period.” NFL insider Dan Graziano said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning.

While appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning, colleague Adam Schefter cited a source saying: “Not a chance in hell.”

Even though Las Vegas absolutely should try.

The 3-5 Raiders are going nowhere this season. They still have the Kansas City Chiefs (twice) and Miami Dolphins on their schedule with contests against playoff contenders like the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers, as well.

No team has longer betting odds to win the AFC than Las Vegas (160-1) and the Raiders currently are -3000 to miss the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why wouldn’t they sell? It’s not like McDaniels even deserves to stick around after the 2023 campaign. Again, Las Vegas ranks 30th in points scored and 31st in yards per game.

As it relates to Adams specifically, the 10-year wideout has four or fewer receptions in three of his last four games and 45 or fewer yards in all three of those games. He was horribly overthrown twice on the national stage Monday night and there’s a chance he’ll be catching passes from fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell next week after McDaniels didn’t confirm Garoppolo would remain the starter.

As open as you can be and Jimmy Garoppolo overthrows Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/0R6Nr5Og3C — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 31, 2023

A team interested in Adams would need to be alright with his finances, sure, but one would think contenders would line up to trade for Adams if he became available. Las Vegas reportedly won’t pursue it, but that doesn’t mean the organization shouldn’t.