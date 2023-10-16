The Rangers and the Astros are set to meet for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Texas claimed Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Sunday evening. Bruce Bochy’s team only put up two runs in the opener, but it was enough thanks in part to 6 1/3 shutout innings from starter Jordan Montgomery.

The visitors will give the ball to veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2, while the AL West champs will counter with Framber Valdez. Houston is the betting favorite on Monday, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

When: Monday, Oct. 16 at 4:37 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX