The Rangers and the Astros are set to meet for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Texas claimed Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Sunday evening. Bruce Bochy’s team only put up two runs in the opener, but it was enough thanks in part to 6 1/3 shutout innings from starter Jordan Montgomery.

The visitors will give the ball to veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2, while the AL West champs will counter with Framber Valdez. Houston is the betting favorite on Monday, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

When: Monday, Oct. 16 at 4:37 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images