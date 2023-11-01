Red Sox Infielder Training For Role After Quick Impact In 2023

Pablo Reyes brought an unexpected impact to the Boston Red Sox through his play during the 2023 season.

After coming over from the Oakland Athletics, Reyes hit .287 in 64 games for the Red Sox, playing a solid infield and delivering timely hits such as a walk-off grand slam at Fenway Park.

With Trevor Story ready to start a full campaign at shortstop after missing most of 2023 after offseason surgery, Reyes is in the mix to compete for another infield spot. The Red Sox have not had consistency at second base since 2017 in the final year of Dustin Pedroia serving as an every day player.

The position remains a whole years later. Could Reyes be the man to start there in 2024?

Story continues below advertisement

Reyes is doing his part to improve this winter in stay in baseball shape, recently posting an offseason training video as he works on his swing.

While his role is up for any guess at this point, Reyes likely will compete for a role with the Red Sox during spring training in 2024.